Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lance Bass is sure “Lucky”.

Bass and husband Michael Turchin took part in Ancestry’s “2 Lies & a Leaf” where they learned more about their past– including that the *NSYNC singer is sixth cousins once removed with Britney Spears.

“Look, I wanted to be related to the queen [of England] but now I’m related to the Queen of Pop,” Bass said.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ Former Manager, Lou Taylor, Denies Claims Of Controlling Singer’s Meds, Bugging Bedroom

“That is so crazy, though, because I feel like she’s my little sister,” he continued. “And this whole time she’s been my little cousin.”

Lance Bass and Britney Spears. Photo: KMazur/WireImage/Getty — Photo: KMazur/WireImage/Getty

Bass and Spears both rose to fame during the late ’90s early ’00s.

“That’s too good to be true,” Bass later added. “For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family when we were kids.”

READ MORE: Lance Bass Shares First Photos of Adorable Newborn Twins

With Bass from Mississippi and Spears from Louisiana, Bass realized the connection “makes sense.”

“We were born an hour from each other. This is so cool,” he said.