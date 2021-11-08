Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Melora Hardin is proving herself a frontrunner on “Dancing With The Stars”.

Harden and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev put on a powerful Paso Doble set to Janet Jackson’s “If”.

READ MORE: Olivia Jade Puts On Steamy Performance For ‘DWTS’ Janet Jackson Night

“The Office” alum’s dramatic turns and spins impressed everyone.

And finally, after numerous impressive dances, Hardin earned her perfect score of 40 out of 40.

READ MORE: Melora Hardin Earns First 10 On ‘DWTS’ During ‘Disney Villains’ Night

Hardin was the first star to earn a single 10 during Disney Villains night where she put on a jazz dance to “Mother Knows Best” from “Tangled”.

“You’re a little cray-cray,” Carrie Ann Inaba joked at the over-the-top performance.