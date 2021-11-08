Could this be the end of Kanye West and Drake’s feud?

On Monday, the “Donda” rapper reached out to the Canadian artist to put their differences behind them.

In a video posted by J.Prince, Kanye read a message that he sent to Drake.

“This is Ye and J. Prince,” Kanye read. “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”

Ye continued: “I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover. I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

Hoover, co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples, is serving six life sentences.

“So I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them,” J. Prince explained in his Instagram caption. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

Drake has yet to respond.