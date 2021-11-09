Janet Jackson night saw two couples lose their rhythm in a shocking double elimination during Monday night’s “Dancing With the Stars”. Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jimmie Allen and partner Emma Slater were given the boot after a night of dance-offs and carefully choreographed Janet Jackson-themed dances.

After hitting the floor for their individual performances that saw perfect scores and some of the toughest judging of the season, all eight remaining couples battled it out in a series of head-to-head dances.

Allen and Slater did the salsa to “Made for Now” alongside Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, with judge Bruno Tonioli choosing to give Allen and Slater the bonus points.

Carrie Ann Inaba judged JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and Olivia Jade and Chmerkovskiy on their rumbas, calling it the “dance-off of all dance-offs.” Despite it being a close call, she ultimately gave the extra points to Siwa and Johnson.

An end to two amazing journeys, but forever our #DWTS family. ❣️ Thank you for bringing so much to the ballroom each week, @oliviajadee and @JimmieAllen! Tune in to @GMA tomorrow for a heartfelt farewell! pic.twitter.com/VQ3NpNZ4k8 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 9, 2021

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach went head-to-head against Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, each dancing the foxtrot. Judge Derek Hough gave Shumpert props for how far he’s come in the competition, but ultimately gave his points to Hardin and Chigvintsev.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke each performed the jive. While it was a “tough call,” judge Len Goodman decided to give his two points to Kloots and Bersten.

After their battle for extra points, Hardin and Chigvintsev, Allen and Slater, and Olivia Jade and Chmerkovskiy, all found themselves in the bottom three.

Olivia Jade and Chmerkovskiy, who came out on top after last week’s dance relay, were the first to be sent home after receiving the lowest combination of votes and scores. The judges then unanimously voted to save Hardin and Chigvintsev, who had received their first perfect score of the season for their paso doble, meaning Allen and Slater were also eliminated.

ET spoke to Olivia Jade and Chmerkovskiy after their elimination, where the 22-year-old YouTuber said, she’s “been better.”

“Been better. Pretty bummed,” a disappointed Olivia said. “But honestly, this has been the best experience. I’m so happy we made it this far, and that we got to dance. We’ve said this from the beginning, but it wasn’t even about winning or losing. We just wanted to go the distance and have the chance to dance as much as possible. I’m bummed that it’s coming to an end.”

As for Allen and Slater, while the country crooner wasn’t thrilled that his time on the show was over, he did admit that he was prepared “every week” to go home after being stacked up against a cast of experienced dancers.

“I feel like I gave it everything I had, but I mean, I prepared every week to go home from the time we got to maybe, Disney night,” Allen revealed.

Though he’s “retiring” from the dance floor, Allen said that anyone who gets the chance to do “DWTS”, should.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

