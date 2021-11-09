Beloved actor Dean Stockwell has passed away.

The Emmy-nominated star of screen and stage, best known for his role opposite Scott Bakula in the sci-fi series “Quantum Leap”, died in the early morning on Nov. 7 at age 85.

Stockwell’s career spanned more than 70 years, beginning as a child actor on Broadway at just seven years old, leading him to film roles in classics from the ’40s like “Anchors Aweigh”, “Gentleman’s Agreement”, and “The Boy with the Green Hair”.

He went on to star on stage in Compulsion, later reprising his role for a film version, which won him his first of two Best Actor prizes at the Cannes Film Festival.

After struggling in Hollywood and nearly retiring from acting, Stockwell reignited his career after starring in Wim Wenders’ 1984 classic “Paris, Texas”, co-starring Harry Dean Stanton.

Stockwell also appeared in films like “Dune”, “Blue Velvet”, “The Rainmaker”, and “The Player”. He received an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in the Jonathan Demme hit “Married to the Mob”.

On television, the actor gained even more prominence with his role in “Quantum Leap”, which ran from 1989 to 1993.

He would go on to make numerous appearances on TV shows, including “Battlestar Galactica” and “JAG”, as well as reuniting with Bakula on “NCIS: New Orleans”.

In 2015, Stockwell retired from acting to pursue art.

On social media, tributes to the actor poured in from fans and celebrities alike.

A true giant of a human being has passed. I was so fortunate to have worked with him on Miami Vice and Battlestar. I will cherish the years we spent together He was a gift to all who truly knew him. #RIP #SoSayWeAll https://t.co/PBYvOKUczA — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) November 9, 2021

Rest in Peace Dean Stockwell. 💖 What an amazing actor. He always had a mischevious glint of humor in his eyes. I was honored to work with him in the pilot for "Quantum Leap" at @NBCUniversal along with Scott Bakula. #deanstockwell pic.twitter.com/clTJUvNx54 — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) November 9, 2021

Dean Stockwell was one of the greatest actors of his generation. Less showboaty and affected than many of his more famous contemporaries, but often more nuanced and interesting. I wanted him badly for my Showbiz Kids doc but he politely refused, he was done with the camera. RIP https://t.co/Xb4A92VzRv — Alex Winter (@Winter) November 9, 2021

Stockwell is survived by his wife Joy, and their children Austin and Sophie.