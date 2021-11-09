Dancing with JoJo Siwa has been a unique experience for Jenna Johnson.

The professional dancer spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment after the latest episode of “Dancing With the Stars”, in which Johnson and Siwa strutted their stuff on Janet Jackson Night.

Talking about performing as the first-ever same-sex dance couple on the show, Johnson said, “I think, with JoJo, what’s different from some of my male partners is that I can’t rely on moves that I know will work, or that I know will feel good, or look good, or that I’ve done in the past. Everything that I’m doing this season is new.”

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Is Having All The Fun During ‘DWTS’ Queen Night

During their first performance of the night, the pair danced the salsa to Jackson’s song “Feedback”, ending their routine with an impressive move in which Siwa held up Johnson and spun her around.

“I giggle because I’m, like, I don’t think that JoJo signed up for the show thinking that she was going to be lifting another human week after week,” Johnson said. “But we both have had to sit down and be, like, if we want to compete with the other couples who are doing these lifts, doing these spins, we also have to do them.”

For the second routine of the night, Siwa and Johnson danced the rumba, facing off against Olivia Jade and Johnson’s own husband Val Chmerkovskiy.

“I told JoJo, Week 1, the only dance I didn’t want to do this season was rumba,” Johnson told Yahoo!. “I didn’t want to do it because it is a dance of love, and it is a very sensual dance that requires a lot of chemistry, and it works really well for a male and a female, and I just didn’t know if I would be able to commit to a rumba, or if I would be able to pull it off, honestly, with another female.

“I just told JoJo, like, we’ve gotta go there and we’ve gotta sell it, because if we look uncomfortable doing it, the audience is going to feel uncomfortable watching it,” she added.

Looking ahead to the semifinals, she teased, “We are going to go a more emotional route, which I don’t think people have seen from JoJo yet. I feel like we’ve seen many different shades of her, but we haven’t seen this sort of shade. So I’m excited to kind of tap into that, and I’m just really excited for what we have planned.”

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Talks Being A ‘Gay Icon’ With Ellen DeGeneres: ‘It Feels Amazing’

Last week, Johnson appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” alongside Siwa, and gushed even more about getting to work with the pop star.

“She’s a dream. You know, I’m embarrassed to say that when I first found out that I would be dancing with a female, I was a little bit nervous,” she said. “Just how everyone was going to take it, what the response was going to be, but I immediately said yes. And then meeting JoJo and just the courage that she has, gave me so much strength and I’ve just never looked back. I can’t even remember what it’s like to dance with a guy anymore.”