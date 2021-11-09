Click to share this via email

Jamie Dornan is proving to be a multi-talented star.

On Monday night, the actor looked suave on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of TIFF People’s Choice Award winner “Belfast”, alongside co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill, and director Kenneth Branagh.

Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan – Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

But it was at the afterparty where Dornan really put on the charm offensive. The actor performed the Love Affair hit “Everlasting Love”, featured in the film.

Fans were absolutely delighted by the performance, praising the actor’s voice.

Is there anything he can't do? 🤤 Don't mind me day dreaming from afar. 😍 https://t.co/qgeRFyEfu4 — Bryanna (@shopdancelove) November 9, 2021

This week, Focus Features also released a clip of the scene in “Belfast” in which Dornan serenades Balfe, who plays his wife in the film, with the song.

“Belfast”, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film inspired by Branagh’s experiences growing up in the tumultuous Northern Ireland city in the ’60s, opens in theatres this Friday, Nov. 12.