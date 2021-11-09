Ed Sheeran is staying out of the Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating debate.

The British singer, who was spotted courtside with Davidson and Chris Rock at the New York Knicks game over the weekend, stopped by SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”, where he was asked about the romance rumours.

Sheeran insisted, when asked if he thought they made a good couple, “Dude, like… I don’t know. I don’t know the ins and outs of that… but he’s a very cool guy. I don’t know if they are [dating] or not.

“I feel like people’s private lives are called private for a reason… Why do we care? It’s their life.”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Explains Why A Collaboration With Adele Hasn’t Happened Yet

Sheeran also spoke about how he celebrated the release of his new album = while in quarantine after contracting COVID-19.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Lands Him Fourth No. 1 On Billboard 200

Seemingly talking about his late friend Michael Gudinski, who passed away earlier this year, Sheeran shared: “I have a friend that passed away who was a bit of a practical joker… we did a tour together in Australia where we sold the most tickets ever that was sold in Australia. At the end of it, he was like, ‘Let me buy you a gift.’ He said, ‘What do you want?’ And I said, ‘Make me a bronze statue of you life-size that you can hold a wine glass in so whenever — ’cause he lived in Australia — so whenever you were in Australia, I can have a drink with you.’

“And anyway, he ended up passing away and that statue has been something that, whenever I feel sad about him, I just go and have a drink with him.

“And because I was in isolation and it was just me [and] I had him to drink with, I opened his favourite bottle of wine, I poured a glass for him, put the wine glass there, and just literally sat [and] played the album with him.”