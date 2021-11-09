Tom Brady has a friend in Noah Reeb.

Reeb, 10, and his parents — James and Jacque — appear on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Reeb is recovering from brain cancer surgery.

“I’m feeling awesome. I’m in remission right now. I have to do it until I’m 18,” Reeb tells DeGeneres and the audience, per Daily Mail. “[I had] super bad, bad migraines… And my mom had this feeling that something wasn’t right, so she took me to the doctor’s office.”

“It is what they say; it is a parent’s worst nightmare,” says Reeb’s mother. “It’s one of those things where you don’t expect it, and then all of a sudden you’re in it.”

Reeb takes a lot of inspiration from NFL superstar Brady.

“Tom Brady, he’s my hero. He’s good on and off the field. He seems like he’s a really good dad and he seems like a really good guy,” Reeb gushes. “He’s broken a ton of records and stuff.”

Brady and Reeb first met at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Oct. 24. The young man held up a sign reading, “Tom Brady helped me beat cancer.” Brady spotted the sign and went over to meet the family.

On Tuesday, Brady dropped in virtually to greet the Reebs.

“Hey, Noah! How are you doing?” Brady asks in a pre-recorded message. “I just wanted to let you know that I’m thinking about you. I know you’re one of my biggest fans in Utah.

“I just want to let you know I’m thinking about you. I’m with you. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,” Brady continues. “And hang tough — you’re going to be great. I know it. Get well soon.”

DeGeneres ended the show by presenting the Reeb family with a $25,000 donation to their GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.