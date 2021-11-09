Click to share this via email

Move over, critics! Hugh Jackman has got a movie recommendation of his own.

In a video posted Tuesday on Instagram, the actor did another one of his “I recommend” features, urging his followers to check out the new sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.

“I recommend watching the new ‘Ghostbusters’, directed by the incredible Jason Reitman,” Jackman said.

He previously worked with Reitman on the 2018 true-life political drama “The Front Runner”.

“If you love ‘Ghostbusters’ and the ’80s, like I loved ‘Ghostbusters’ in the ’80s — yep, I’m of that age — you are going to be obsessed with this movie,” Jackman continued.

“I had high expectations and my expectations were exceeded. Honestly, I promise you … It just delivers on every single level. Who are you going to call? You know.”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” opens in theatres Nov. 19.