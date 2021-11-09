Click to share this via email

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld’s daughter Sascha is 21!

Jessica shared a series of snaps from Sascha’s 1920s-themed party, writing on her Instagram Story: “We are parents of a 21-year-old!”

Sascha posed up a storm in a glittering silver dress in the photos, with her brothers Julian, 18, and Shepherd, 16 also attending the bash.

Jessica then posted an adorable message to celebrate Sascha’s birthday on Sunday.

Her post included: “She works hard, she plays hard, and in between, makes life better for everyone in her orbit. 🧚 I love you, Little Magic Girl. ❤️✨💫🌟🌠 I am so proud to be your mom.”

Jessica and Jerry, who have been married since 1999, beamed for the camera in one of the snaps. In other pics, Sascha posed with friends in their glamorous ensembles.

Sascha also posted numerous photos from the party: