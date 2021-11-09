“Squid Game 2” is going to be a thing.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed a second season of the beloved South Korean survival drama. Hwang, who previously stated no immediate plans for a sophomore season, gave fans a major update at a red carpet event on Monday.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” Hwang said, according to The Associated Press. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice.

“But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Season 1 of “Squid Game” premiered on Sept. 17 and became an immediate global hit for Netflix. The critically acclaimed show was the top-viewed program in 94 countries, according to the streaming service, and is officially its most-watched series.