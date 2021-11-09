Click to share this via email

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is a man attempting to forge a connection with his eccentric young nephew in director Mike Mills’ latest family drama, “C’mon C’mon”.

Phoenix plays Johnny, a man tasked with taking care of his nephew (Woody Norman) on a cross-country trip, following the death of Johnny and his troubled sister Viv’s (Gaby Hoffman) mother.

The black and white film explores the family dynamics writer-director Mills is known for following his previous efforts “Beginners” and “20th Century Women”. “C’mon C’mon” marks Phoenix’s return to the big screen following his Oscar win for “Joker”.

The film will arrive in theatres on November 26 in Canada.