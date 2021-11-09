Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have a Christmas song on the way.

Sheeran chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s “Tonight Show”, confirming John had convinced him to write a festive track.

“I’ve always been quite against it [a Christmas song]. Not that I don’t like Christmas, I love Christmas, but in terms of doing a Christmas song, you need to chuck the kitchen sink at it.”

READ MORE: Elton John Says Says He’s ‘In Pain Most Of The Time’ Due To Hip Injury

He revealed how they’d written three tracks, including one called “Merry Christmas”. However, he thought he was going to have to change the title given that it’s such a popular holiday phrase.

Sheeran then told Fallon how there actually wasn’t a song called “Merry Christmas”, which surprised him.

“It baffled me. It’s kind of like this glitch in a video game where no one’s thought to…”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Says Elton John Has Called Him ‘Every Day’ Amid COVID-19 Battle

This won’t be the first holiday song John has released — his 1973 track “Step Into Christmas” is a perennial favourite.

Sheeran explained this is what made John want to release another one.

During his interview, the star also spoke about being a dad, helping John get another number 1, and more.