Breaking news: Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have an adorable baby.

Michael Che answered the question on everyone’s mind while visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. Che had nothing but good things to say about little Cosmo, despite his general disinterest in babies.

READ MORE: SNL Star Kenan Thompson Will Host The 2021 People’s Choice Awards

“Babies are fun for like a second,” Che told Fallon about meeting Cosmo, per E! News. “They don’t do much after you’ve looked at them and they just staring at you trying to keep their head on straight. It’s like, ‘Get this wiggly thing away from me.’

“It’s an adorable baby. It’s Colin and Scarlett’s baby together.”

It turns out that Che, Global’s “Saturday Night Live” co-host for “Weekend Update”, has quite the babysitting acumen.