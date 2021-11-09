Shailene Woodley is continuing to defend her fiancé Aaron Rodgers amid the controversy surrounding his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Woodley took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to slam reports made by the Daily Mail suggesting Rodgers had broken quarantine to step out for coffee in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19.

The actress insisted, sharing a grab of the story and the “random f**king man” pictured: “Literally ya’ll need to calm the f**k down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron.”

Woodley also commented on the size of Rodgers’ feet being different to the man in the picture’s, as well as her other half having “the hairiest hands on the planet.”

Credit: Instagram/Shailene Woodley

Credit: Instagram/Shailene Woodley

She then added alongside a pic of the guy driving, “Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this.”

Credit: Instagram/Shailene Woodley

Woodley’s comments come after it was revealed last week that despite previously claiming to have been “immunized” against the coronavirus, he had not actually been vaccinated.

Due to his lack of vaccination status, Rodgers was not able to join the Green Bay Packers in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as the Chiefs’ stadium requires all players and attendees to be vaccinated.

Currently, the NFL does not require players to be fully vaccinated, though local team rules and ordinances apply. Rodgers’ team, the Packers, do not require vaccinations at their stadium, Lambeau Field.