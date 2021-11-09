Gwyneth Paltrow is here to help.

On Monday night, the Goop creator appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote her new Netflix docuseries “Sex, Love & Goop”, in which she sits couples down with real-life sex experts.

“People who’ve been in long term, intimate relationships or even shorter intimate relationships, things can come up really quickly that feel like disconnects or that keep you not quite telling yourself the whole truth,” the actress explained.

“So we thought it would be really interesting to make a show around this subject because it’s an area where what is out of alignment in your life, it’s gonna show up in how you are with your partner,” she said.

Adding that the couples were found through a casting process, and not on Craigslist as Kimmel joked, Paltrow noted, “They were so brave, so amazing and really willing to be incredibly vulnerable on TV in order to try and get closer to themselves and their partners. So I was super impressed with them. I’ve had so much amazing feedback from the show, that it’s helped so many people, it’s helped couples have difficult conversations with each other.”

She told Kimmel, “I thank the couples for coming forward and putting themselves on the line like that.”

Kimmel also had Paltrow explain and demonstrate some of the props featured on the show, including a wooden “wolverine claw,” which was used by one therapist on the show to demonstrate different “sexual blueprints.”

The host also asked about an item in Paltrow’s gift guide called DTF pills, which are described by Goop as “a daily supplement formulated to support women’s sexual desire, arousal, and mood.”

“What happens if a man eats them?” he asked Paltrow, who said, “Should we find out?”

“I’m going to take four and we’ll see what happens,” Kimmel said, after his guest informed him the recommended dose for women is just two pills. “I hope nothing happens right away.”

After he took the pills, Paltrow joked that his wife “is in for it!”