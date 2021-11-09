Click to share this via email

Kim Cattrall has just nabbed herself a new role.

The “Sex and the City” actress is set to join the cast of Peacock’s “Queer As Folk” in a recurring guest star role, Deadline reported.

The publication stated that Cattrall “will portray a martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots” in the upcoming series, which was picked up by the streaming service in April.

NBC previously confirmed the series would be a “vibrant reimagining” of the original British series, which launched in 1999 and followed the daily lives of three gay friends living in Manchester.

The new show will focus on “a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy,” Deadline claimed.

The latest remake comes after one aired on Showtime, set in Pittsburgh, from 2000-2005.

Cattrall, who is also set to join the cast of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father”, will join previously announced cast members Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way and Fin Argus on “Queer As Folk”.