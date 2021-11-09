Ryan Reynolds is talking about the thing he cherishes most in life – his family.

The 45-year-old actor is starring alongside Dwayne Johnson in Netflix’s new action-comedy “Red Notice”, which is all about finding treasure.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Praises ‘Genius’ Wife Blake Lively: ‘She’s A Renaissance Woman’

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Reynolds revealed what’s truly priceless to him.

“Priceless? I mean, I’d be an idiot not to say my children,” he shared.

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are parents to daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

“I would do anything for my kids,” he continued. “Anyone who knows me knows that I will forsake sleep when I’m traveling somewhere. Usually I try to get back the same day so I can put them to bed and that kind of stuff. So I would do just about anything for my kids.”

Reynolds also got candid about his co-star Johnson, who has been named the Sexiest Man Alive.

“What makes Dwayne the sexiest man alive? Honestly, it’s the vulnerability he has,” noted Reynolds.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Apologizes For Live-TV F-Bomb During Wrexham Press Conference

“He has access to a great wellspring of his own vulnerability, and I love that about him. It’s also a wild juxtaposition from his kind of persona as this ultra macho kind of overly, you know, everything sort of bigger is better. But, on the inside he’s incredibly vulnerable and, and that’s something I think is really beautiful.”