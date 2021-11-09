Meghan Trainor would be the first to tell you that eggs can be boiled, but children should not.

Trainor caught up with “The Ellen DeGeneres Shows”‘s digital team to share some of her parenting experiences. When asked for her biggest parenting fail so far, the “All About That Bass” singer came locked and loaded.

“We would take him on these walks out here in California. I would come home and he would have these little red bumps all over him,” Trainor explained to the camera. “I sent pictures to my pediatrician after my third day in a row and was like, ‘What is going on? I rubbed cream on him I don’t know what this is.’ And he said, ‘It’s a heat rash.'”

“So I was boiling my son on my morning walks. So don’t do that.”

Trainor, 27, shares son Riley Sabara, 9 months, with her husband Daryl Sabara, 29. The Grammy-winning singer and “Spy Kids” star tied the knot in 2018.