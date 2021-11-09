Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has an adorable new publicist on his team, his five-year-old daughter Jasmine.

Yes, she may be young, but she’s already been organizing mini meet-and-greets out in public for fans who spot her dad.

“What [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me—we’re at a park and kids are noticing or parents—she’ll come up and grab me and she’ll go, ‘Dad, come on! They recognize you,'” the actor told “Today’s” Hoda Kotb on Nov. 9. “‘Come, say hello. Come on, you’re The Rock!'”

While the introductions are sweet, Johnson did admit that his daughter has occasionally put him into some awkward situations with star-struck fans. “She pulls me over to this family. And she’s, like, ‘Here. This is my dad,'” he said, mimicking his daughter’s voice. “And I was like, ‘Hello. My daughter wants me to come over and say hello to you.'”

Despite some awkward moments, Johnson says Jasmine’s overwhelming cuteness is “the best.”

When the father of three is not busy doing random meet and greets, he’s driving his youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Gia, 3, to school while listening to them fangirl over their newfound obsession with Disney.

But it’s not dad’s “Moana,” whom Tiana Gia was once so obsessed with that she couldn’t believe her daddy was the voice of Maui. This time, the simple request every morning on the car ride to school, it’s “‘Daddy, can you put on The Descendants?'” Johnson explained. “And I say yes.”