While promoting 2016’s “Suicide Squad”, the film’s stars regaled the media with tales of all the disgusting gifts they received from Jared Leto, who reportedly offered such gifts as used prophylactics, live rodents and “sticky” Playboy magazines to his co-stars as a way of creating a sense of unpredictability about his portrayal of the Joker.

In a new interview to promote his latest role in “House of Gucci”, Leto is admitting that those stories were overblown, and were said “in jest” by both he and his co-stars.

“Ninety-nine-point-nine per cent of what people read is bulls**t,” he said in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, insisting “there were no used condoms” given to the other actors.

“Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure,” he explained. “It’s all filmed! They filmed it all! People were dying. We were just having a goof.”

In fact, Leto claimed to be “the good boy” on the set, confessing he felt like a “quiet nerd in the corner” while “separate from everyone” during filming of the movie.

“The only gifts I ever gave Margot [Robbie] were cupcakes,” Leto declared. “I think I gave her a mouse, and some of the other guys got gifts that you’d get as a joke at a party,” he added.

“I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s okay to play some jokes,” he said. “Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines… I’m an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don’t like it, basically, you can kiss my a**.”