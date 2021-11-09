While Meghan Markle was taking part in one conversation, Prince Harry was taking part in another panel.

On Tuesday, Harry joined Wired‘s Re: Wired panel “The Internet Lie Machine”, where he spoke about the regulation of misinformation online.

“Misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis,” Prince Harry said. “I’ve felt it personally over the years, and now I’m watching it happen globally. The scariest part about it is you don’t need to be online to be affected by it. It’s important to recognize that this problem did not originate on social media. I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth.”

"Misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis” Highlights from Prince Harry’s #REWIRED2021 session, where he spoke about working with @AspenInstitute, warning @Jack about a “coup” the day before the Capitol riot, and the journalists who repeat harmful lies invented by trolls. pic.twitter.com/t728fK6Us5 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 9, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously spoken about being unfairly targeted by the U.K. tabloids, even releasing a statement notifying that they will no longer work with particular outlets that spread hate.

“[They] sadly conflate profit with purpose, and news with entertainment,” Harry said. “They don’t report the news, they create it, and they’ve tuned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip. I lost my mother to this, and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing.”

The panel mostly looked at how misinformation can be quickly spread on social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook.

“In one single household you can have three or four versions of reality,” Harry said. “This isn’t a case of ‘this could happen to you,’ this is already happening to you. We can all feed into it if we’re not aware of it, but if we’re aware of our digital diet, we can be more conscious about what we pass on, what we don’t, what we’re consuming, and how it’s affecting the way we think.”

The Internet, he added, is “being defined by hate, division and lies.”

Harry also referenced the recent Twitter analytics service Bot Sentinel data showing that the majority of hate came from a small number of accounts.

“People are susceptible and vulnerable to persuasion, desperate to be part of something” Prince Harry continued, naming “Megxit” as an example.

“The term ‘Megxit’ was a misogynistic term, created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew on mainstream media,” he said. “When a lie spreads on social media, it’s dangerous. But when that same lie is given credibility by journalists or publishers, it’s unethical and as far as I’m concerned an abuse of power. If the media is supposed to be holding us to account, who is holding them to account?”

Prince Harry says he warned Jack Dorsey that Twitter was being used to facilitate a coup a day before January 6th. #REWIRED2021 https://t.co/AwfJvgKFwD pic.twitter.com/x8kA8zm0XZ — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 9, 2021

When asked about the insurrection on Jan. 6, Harry said he had been speaking with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, warning that his platform was being used to plan the attack.

“I warned Jack that a coup was being staged on the day before (Jan. 5), and I haven’t heard from him since,” said Harry.