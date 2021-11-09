Tom Payne is going to be a dad!

The “Prodigal Son” star and his wife, singer Jennifer Akerman, who performs under the name Final Child, revealed the exciting news in her new music video for “South of the Border.”

“We’re so happy to share with People that we are expecting a baby boy by the end of this year!” Payne told People in an exclusive interview. “When Jen was preparing to release a new single for her Final Child project, we had an idea for a music video that also seemed like a fun opportunity to introduce people to our news.”

The video, directed by Kanan Capshaw, features Akerman alongside her husband, as a Western couple eloping. At the end, Akerman reveals her baby bump hiding underneath her jacket while Payne caresses her stomach.

“She would have spent the whole video trying to hide it anyway so we thought why not include it as a surprise ending!” Payne said. “We had such a good time making the video and are very thankful for the small crew and extras that we were able to gather to mark such a big moment in our lives.”

Payne and Akerman are a longtime couple. They began dating in 2013 and got engaged in November 2018. The two had planned to tie the knot in April 2020 but were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. They finally sealed the deal in December 2020.

“Prodigal Son” airs Tuesdays on Global at 9 p.m. ET/PT.