Billie Eilish paid a visit to “Sesame Street”, where she performed a very special rendition of her hit “Happier Than Ever” as a duet with the Count.

Rejigging the lyrics to take on a numerical theme, Eilish sings, “When I’m counting with you, I’m happier than ever.”

The Count responds, singing, “Numbers sound so much better,” with pop star and Muppet then moving on to count some of the various items they encounter, including two apples and two pairs of Bert’s signature striped sweaters.

Meanwhile, other “Sesame Street” characters included in the musical number include Big Bird, Bert and the Two-Headed Monster.

As USA Today reported, Eilish is one of the numerous celebs who’ll be dropping by “Sesame Street” for the show’s star-studded 52nd season, which kicks off Nov. 11.

Other stars set to appear in the new season include poet Amanda Gorman, rapper Anderson .Paak, tennis player Naomi Osaka, NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison and actress Keke Palmer.

Eilish’s episode is scheduled to air on June 16, 2022.