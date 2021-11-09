Pete Davidson is a hot commodity.

The “Saturday Night Live” actor has been quite the topic these days after he was spotted spending time with Kim Kardashian. But, let’s not forget, prior to the Kardashian queen, Davidson had a history with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor, so it’s to no surprise why he’s got people talking, including Emily Ratajkowski.

That’s right, the model is entering the chat and she’s got the answer.

Back in September, Ratajkowski worked alongside Global’s “SNL” star for a campaign shoot and word has it that Davidson is “super charming.”

“He’s a professional,” Ratajkowski told Seth Meyers during her Nov. 8 appearance on his “Late Night” show. “First of all, you should know that about Pete.”

Given that Meyers likes to joke, he had to ask Ratajkowski her thoughts on being around guys who aren’t models on set. She quickly noted that he doesn’t not look like a model. “Pete — he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive,” she said.

“Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’” the model continued. “And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

And don’t forget, he has a “super great relationship with his mom,” as Ratajkowski pointed out.

But she’s not the only one not wondering too much about what Davidson has to offer. Writer Kristen Mulrooney, tweeted on Nov. 1, “I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality.”

“SNL” airs Saturdays on Global at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.