Jamie Lynn Spears is taking her moment to share her life with fans in her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said.

The former “Zoey 101” alum wants to use the book to tell her “truth the proper way,” including becoming pregnant at 16-years-old with her daughter Maddie.

In an excerpt shared with People, Spears recalled the aftermath of revealing her pregnancy and her dad, Jamie Spears’, “anger.”

“The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister’s PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear,” she wrote. “My family and management pulled me out of school until they could figure out what to do next. They took my smartphone away, fearing the news would get out, and insisted that no one share any information with anyone, especially the press. My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible.”

The young star then spent most of the time in her room.

“One person after another — and there were many — came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea,” Spears recalled.

According to her, there was only one person on her “team to show any support for my desire to keep my baby.”

“The next option was for me to go to Mercy Ministries, a home for unwed mothers in Tennessee, where I could eventually give up my baby for adoption. Daddy and I fought, slinging words and tossing insults. He grabbed me by the shoulders and held on tightly in the hopes of bending me to his will. I got in his face and yelled, ‘NO! I won’t go.’ I couldn’t deal with any of them. I ran away from them, panting with rage,” she continued.

She then claimed that she also wasn’t allowed to tell her sister, Britney Spears.

“They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, ‘It’s too risky to tell Britney about the baby.’ I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able help me in my most vulnerable time,” she said. “Britney’s condition was spiraling into something more concerning. They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy. I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn’t want to create any more issues. Britney learned of the pregnancy when the article was released. To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers.”

Added Spears: “I was banished and basically hidden away. Misery and loneliness persisted.”