Aaron Rodgers is apparently not a fan of Pete Davidson’s impression of him during the most recent cold open on “Saturday Night Live”, when the “King of Staten Island” star explained his anti-vax status during an utterly bonkers faux episode of Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine”.

In a clip from Rodgers’ latest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, the Green Bay Packers QB is confronted with an image of Davidson as himself from the sketch.

“Aaron, you led off ‘Saturday Night Live’, dude,” host Pat McAfee joked.

Rodgers, apparently unamused, responded with a humourless chuckle. “Oh man…” Rodgers muttered.

As People reported, the Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed that he had not been vaccinated while previously claiming to have been “immunized.”

“I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers told reporters, claiming, “During that time, it was a very witch hunt that was going on across the league.”

He continued by stating, “And at the time my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth… Had there been a followup to my statement that I had been immunized. I would have responded with this, I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not, you know some sort of anti-vaxx, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker.’”

Meanwhile, on “SNL”, Davidon’s Rodgers declared, “it’s my body, my COVID. I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly the woke mob is coming after me. I never lied. I took all my teammates into a huddle, their faces three inches away from my wet mouth and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.’ Go team!”

“SNL” airs Saturdays on Global at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.