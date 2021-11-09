Taking part in different conversations, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke out against tabloids on Tuesday.

Speaking with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook summit in a panel about women achieving equality in the workplace, the Duchess of Sussex issued some advice.

“Being a boss — I’ve read great things about you as a boss, and if you read the tabloids, you can read all sorts of crazy things about being a boss,” Sorkin said.

“Well, firstly I would urge you not to read tabloids,” Meghan responded. “Because I don’t think that’s healthy for anyone. Hopefully, one day they come with a warning label like cigarettes do. Like, ‘This is toxic for your mental health.'”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Says Paid Parental Leave Is A ‘Humanitarian Issue’ After Cold Calling Senators

Her panel comes on the same day the lawyers for the Mail on Sunday appealed the ruling in her privacy and copyright case against them publishing a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Calla Kessler for The New York Times — Photo: Calla Kessler for The New York Times

Meghan Markle talks to Andrew Ross Sorkin during the DealBook Summit. Photo: Calla Kessler for The New York Times — Photo: Calla Kessler for The New York Times

Sorkin did also question Meghan about it.

“In terms of this appeal, I won the case and this issue, frankly, has been going on when I had no children at all, I now have two children as you know. It’s an arduous process,” she sad.

“But again, it’s just me standing up for what’s right, be it in this case or in the [case for economic and professional parity] we’re talking about today. At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong. You must stand up for what’s right, and that’s what I’m doing,” she added.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Talks Misinformation Online As A ‘Global Humanitarian Crisis’

While Meghan was taking part in the chat, Prince Harry was at Wired‘s Re:Wired conference, where he addressed tabloid culture as well.

“[They] sadly conflate profit with purpose, and news with entertainment,” Harry said about U.K. tabloids. “They don’t report the news, they create it, and they’ve tuned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip. I lost my mother to this, and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing.”