Casting Angelina Jolie in a movie is a sure way to get audiences to watch, but there is one person who likely won’t be watching — Jolie herself.

While chatting on “Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk“, the “Eternals” star admitted she hasn’t seen the majority of her films.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Reacts To ‘Eternals’ Ban In Saudi Arabia, Qatar & More: ‘It Is Ignorant’

“No, there’s quite a few films of mine I’ve actually never seen, ’cause I like the process,” Jolie said. “I usually see it and I get frustrated cause I thought it was going to be something else. So I’m a terrible critic.”

One film she did see was the recently released Marvel film “Eternals”.

Adding, “I really just like the making of. But I enjoyed watching this one, I’ve seen it.”

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Talks On-Set Gun Safety After ‘Rust’ Tragedy: ‘You Have To Take It Very Seriously’

Jolie stars as head of the Eternals, Thena. The Chloé Zhao-directed film also features Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Lauren Ridloff.