Police have released new footage from the home invasion of Dorit Kemsley.

Last month the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had her home broken into with her husband was away in London and her children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were asleep.

“Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,” police shared in a press release on Tuesday.

Adding, “In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewellery, and watches.”

The suspects then wrapped the items in bedding as they left and “met up with a third suspect, and all suspects fled in a black 4-door pickup truck.”

The men are described between 20-30 years old, wearing dark hoodies and dark pants.

Kemsley issued a statement on Instagram after the ordeal.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Kemsley wrote. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming.”

“My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed,” she added. “My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or suspect identification is urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, at (213) 486-6840 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).