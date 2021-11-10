Click to share this via email

The sexiest television moment of 2021 has finally arrived, and it took place on Global‘s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

That’s because Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show revealed the identity of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021: Paul Rudd.

Prior to the big reveal, Colbert served up a bit of bait and switch by having Rudd appeared in a hilarious sketch, in which he interviewed for the position.

In order to figure out who @people's #SexiestManAlive is, @StephenAtHome put candidate Paul Rudd through a comprehensive sexy evaluation. Here’s exclusive footage of the exam. pic.twitter.com/m2TKt4M275 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2021

However, Colbert then unbaited his switch to reveal that Rudd actually is the new Sexiest Man Alive, for real.

The sexy test is not complete until @StephenAtHome does a physical evaluation. Paul Rudd's final exams are underway for @people's #SexiestManAlive! pic.twitter.com/JqqOdTKiIK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2021

People confirmed Colbert’s big reveal via social media.

Meanwhile, on Monday’s show, Colbert addressed widespread reports that “Avengers” star Chris Evans was a lock for this year’s Sexiest Man Alive, admitting he was legally “unable to confirm or deny Chris Evans sexiness.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.