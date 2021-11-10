The sexiest television moment of 2021 has finally arrived, and it took place on Global‘s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.
That’s because Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show revealed the identity of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021: Paul Rudd.
Prior to the big reveal, Colbert served up a bit of bait and switch by having Rudd appeared in a hilarious sketch, in which he interviewed for the position.
In order to figure out who @people's #SexiestManAlive is, @StephenAtHome put candidate Paul Rudd through a comprehensive sexy evaluation. Here’s exclusive footage of the exam. pic.twitter.com/m2TKt4M275
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2021
However, Colbert then unbaited his switch to reveal that Rudd actually is the new Sexiest Man Alive, for real.
The sexy test is not complete until @StephenAtHome does a physical evaluation. Paul Rudd's final exams are underway for @people's #SexiestManAlive! pic.twitter.com/JqqOdTKiIK
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2021
People confirmed Colbert’s big reveal via social media.
Meanwhile, on Monday’s show, Colbert addressed widespread reports that “Avengers” star Chris Evans was a lock for this year’s Sexiest Man Alive, admitting he was legally “unable to confirm or deny Chris Evans sexiness.”
Big announcement about the Sexiest Man Alive announcement! #LSSC #SexiestManAlive pic.twitter.com/DeLSWs7VqU
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 9, 2021
“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.