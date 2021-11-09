SPOILER ALERT: The following will reveal key plot points from Tuesday’s series finale of “Supergirl”.

 

 

 

“Supergirl” concluded its six-season run with a two-hour series finale that brought fans all the feels, including the welcome return of some familiar faces, an epic battle  and, just to pull on fans’ heartstrings, the emotional wedding of Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai).

A TV Insider recounted, the finale found Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) enlisting a cadre of heroes for an “all-hands-on-deck situation” as they raced against the clock to rescue Esme (Mila Jones), foster child of Alex and Kelly, from supervillain Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant).

As a result, Kara wound up with the assistance from some blast-from-the-past characters making their surprise returns, including Kelly’s brother Jimmy Olsen (Mechad Brooks), Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and Mon-El (played by Chris Wood, a.k.a. star Benoist’s real-life husband).

 

 

Once the battle was won, it was time for Alex and Kelly to get hitched, with J’onn writing his congratulations in the sky — literally — while James gave Kelly a signal watch that would let them “watch each other’s backs” whenever the need should arise.

With J’onn officiating the ceremony, Kara joined Winn to sing Pat Benatar’s “We Belong” as as the couple walked down the aisle and exchanged their emotional vows.

Here’s a sampling of how fans (and a couple of the show’s stars) reacted to the “Supergirl” finale on Twitter:

 

 

