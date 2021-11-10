Britney Spears is getting the details of her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari squared away, starting with the dress! The “Sometimes” singer took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of herself in a flowing, pink ball gown before revealing that her real wedding gown was being made by none other than Donatella Versace.

“No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 ,” Spears wrote next to the slideshow of photos and videos showing off the gorgeous dress. “Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!”

This isn’t the first time Spears has posted about tying the knot. Last month, she took to TikTok to ask fans for wedding advice, including where she and Asghari should get married. Spears revealed that the couple has been debating between saying “I do” in Italy, Greece or Australia.

Spears and Asghari shared the news of their engagement in September, with the 39-year-old singer posting a video showing off her engagement ring alongside the happy news.

Spears and Asghari began dating after they met in October 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video. The 27-year-old Iranian-American actor played her love interest in the visual, before becoming her real-life beau. A source spoke to ET ahead of their engagement, saying that after nearly five years together, the couple were ready to get engaged.

“Britney and Sam are an end game couple. But for them, it’s all about timing,” ET’s source said. “All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship. They haven’t been able to progress like a normal, adult couple. It’s like dating in high school. That’s been their experience for the last two years or so.”

“Things are finally looking up and it’s starting to become very real for them that soon they’ll be able to take back the reins and have full control as a couple,” the source continued. “They are ready to embrace that next chapter, and love each other without limits or without feeling like they are on a leash. Naturally, an engagement is the next step.”

The source added, “It’s never been a question of, ‘Will it happen?’ It’s always been about when.”

“They’re finally getting closer to the ‘when’ thanks to Britney’s conservatorship suit yielding in her favour. It’s all very real for Sam especially, and engagement is on his mind now more than ever. He and Britney want that badly,” the source noted, adding, “They want the whole family thing too. It’s just a matter of timing.”

ET has reached out to Versace for comment on the gown.

For more on Spears’ upcoming wedding, see the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

See Sam Asghari Surprise Britney Spears With New Puppy Porsha

Britney Spears Thankful for Attorney Helping to Change Her Life

Britney Spears Asks Fans For Wedding Advice