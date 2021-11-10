Sir Elton John after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and to charity.

Sir Elton John just added another to his list of accolades.

The singer, 74, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by Prince Charles during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle Wednesday.

John used a walking stick at the ceremony after injuring his hip, which resulted in the rescheduling of dates for his upcoming tour earlier this year.

The musician was honoured for his incredible career in music, as well as his charity work, including his Elton John AIDS Foundation and ongoing campaigning work on AIDS.

Congratulations, Sir Elton John! 🚀 ✨ Today @eltonofficial was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by The Prince of Wales during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle🎖 pic.twitter.com/HTH4PmEaub — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 10, 2021

John’s latest achievement comes after he was knighted for services to music and charity back in 1998.

Sir Elton John with his partner David Furnish after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and to charity during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool photo via AP/CP Images)The Order of the Companions of Honour was established in 1917 by George V as a reward for outstanding achievements.

John follows in the foosteps of Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, and Sir Paul McCartney, who have all received the honour.

John insisted after the ceremony that he was “raring to go,” despite not looking “100 per cent fit.”

He also said music had “given me the most incredible life” and that he was “very grateful” for that.

Elton John received the Order of the Companions of Honour at Windsor Castle. The Order of has a maximum of 65 members at any given time and includes Sir Paul McCartney, Dame Judi Dench and Sir David Attenborough. Get more on this story: https://t.co/HJA8WLxPM8 pic.twitter.com/OHQB5JQvW0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 10, 2021