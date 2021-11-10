Introducing: TimBiebs.

Like any good Canadian, Justin Bieber has a real soft spot for Tim Hortons, so now the singer has teamed up with the coffee shop for new, limited-edition Timbits.

In an ad for the new donut hole flavours, Bieber brainstorms ideas with a Tim Hortons employee.

“Could you imagine if we did a birthday cake-waffle Timbit?” Bieber says, also coming up with combinations like sour cream chocolate chip and chocolate white fudge, all three of which are about to become a reality.

When it comes time to think of a name for the new Timbits, Bieber comes up with “TimBiebs.”

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart,” Bieber said in a statement.

“What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on TimBiebs and our future plans together,” Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons, said. “He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love. We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”

All three flavours of TimBiebs will be available starting Nov. 29.