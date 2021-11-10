Click to share this via email

Blake Lively has style — a self-deprecating one.

Lively, 34, attended an event for her Betty Buzz line of drink mixers in New York City last week. The “A Simple Favor” actress showed up in a mostly red ensemble with splashes of pink, which she shared Tuesday on her Instagram Story.

The actress, who is married to Canada’s Ryan Reynolds, wore a Max Mara trench coat, Chanel purse, and $1,000 Manolo Blahnik heels.

Lively captioned the Instagram Story with three apologies. Her first “sorry” was to Max Mara “that I tied your coat like I’m the 5th Golden Girl. Wow, it’s divine though.”

Next, “to the colour pink for using you to cheat my red look with this stunning Chanel bag.”

And finally to Blahnik for “painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door. Worth it though?”