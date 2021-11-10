Prince George is a brave little one.

The oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton once popped a live ant right into his mouth, recalled British adventurer and TV star Bear Grylls.

It was back in 2019 when George, who was then six years old, attended the King’s Cup Regatta (the inaugural sailing event hosted by George’s royal parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton), which Grylls also attended. George is a huge fan of the “Man vs. Wild” star and luckily for the prince, his grandmother Carole Middleton invited Grylls over to meet him.

“So, we were chatting, and he was down here, and just as we were chatting, a stream of ants went across his feet,” Grylls recalled during his “Good Morning Britain” interview on Nov. 9. “And him and me looked at them—he looked at me with those amazed wide eyes—and I said, ‘Come on, we’ve got to eat one.’ And he said, ‘Oh really?’ and we ate.”

The wild adventurist pointed out that the meal for two was a true honour.

'You encouraged our future King to eat some ants didn't you?' – @susannareid100 'His eyes lit up…What a little hero!'@BearGrylls recalls the moment Prince George ate his first ant! 🐜 pic.twitter.com/7MbzgAMPSM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 9, 2021

“It was a privilege to give the future King his first ant,” he said. “And his eyes lit up as they do with anyone when they’re out in the wild and they face a few fears and they overcome them, so good for him. What a little hero.”

That day, Grylls ended up winning the Regatta and gave the prince a shoutout for his fearless bravery during his awards ceremony speech.

“Prince George,” Grylls addressed, “Your first ant you ate today…And that is a great moment. Well done, you.”

Although Grylls didn’t “really mean” to applaud George into eating an ant that day, he went for it anyways, and it’s safe to say the little man is ready for survival.