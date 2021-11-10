Click to share this via email

It’s not the worst thing in the world to be compared to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Earlier this week, Diane Keaton posted a video on her Instagram account in which she goes through a number of photos of famous men and comments on their beauty.

Looking at the first photo, Keaton remarks, “Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid.”

Only, the photo wasn’t actually DiCaprio at all.

“Diane, the first one is my son,” Reese Witherspoon commented on the post, referring to her 18-year-old son Deacon.

Keaton responded with three blushing emojis.

Also featured in the video are John Casssvetes, whom Keaton calls a “genius director, all of that,” Robert Pattinson (“beautiful”) and Zayn Malik (“don’t you love the neck on this guy?”)

The post appreciating male beauty also got fire emoji reactions from both Sharon Stone and Michelle Pfeiffer.