Wendy Williams is on the road to recovery but it is a long one.

Williams, 57, had a breakthrough case of COVID in September, weeks after cancelling promotional work due to ongoing health issues. She has also dealt with Graves’ disease in the past. The daytime talk show host was set to return on Oct. 4; however, guest hosts filled in.

“My health has been a hot topic,” Williams wrote. “I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.

“I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

Williams has hosted “The Wendy Williams Show” since 2008.