Gal Gadot’s “Red Notice” co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson share something in common: Both have been previously named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Gadot was asked for her opinion of the pair — from who can sing better to which of their superheroes would win in a fight.

Even though both the Canadian actor and the Rock are “pretty good singers,” Gadot figured Johnson came out on top.

She did however deem Reynolds the funnier “because he’s so good with jokes… his thing was to make sure he breaks DJ [Johnson] and me and that was the biggest challenge. Not to break takes.”

With each of the stars in their own superhero movie — Reynolds as Deadpool, Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Johnson as the upcoming Black Adam– who would win in a battle?

“Wonder Woman…right?” Gadot responded with a smile.

Elsewhere in the chat Gadot also revealed that Johnson’s dancing skills surprised her.

“He’s an amazing dancer. He has such light feet. No, I’m telling you. I was like, ‘Okay, I guess the wrestling days… He’s really good with choreography.”

“Red Notice” is in theatres now and out on Netflix on Nov. 12.