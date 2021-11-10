Click to share this via email

Behind the laughs, Lucille Ball’s life was very complicated.

On Wednesday, Prime Video Canada unveiled the full trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic “I Love Lucy” stars.

“Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos,” the official description reads. “A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.'”

Photo: Amazon Studios

The trailer gives a glimpse at the serious drama behind the TV comedy, including accusations of communism and more.

“Lucille Ball is a threat to the American way of life?” one voice in the trailer asks.

The film also stars Nina Arianda, Jake Lacy, Alia Shawkat, J.K. Simmons, and Clark Gregg.

“Being the Ricardos” hits theatres Dec. 10.