Henry Cavill can see himself slipping on the Superman cape once again.

Much has been rumoured about the future of Cavill, 38, and Superman. In a new interview, the Hollywood star confirmed he is indeed interested in exploring the character’s mythos further.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Henry tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again.”

“Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening. He just killed the last remaining member of his species.”

While that decision appears permanent, Cavill is intrigued by where the character can go from there.

“That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again,” Cavill explains. “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside.”

“As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”

Cavill portrayed Superman in four movies: “Man of Steel” (2013), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), “Justice League” (2017) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021).

The “Witcher” star also touches on the possibility of portraying James Bond.

“I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers,” he says. “In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down. Nothing is off the table. It’s an honour to even be part of that conversation.”