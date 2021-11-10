Click to share this via email

Simon Baker has split from Laura May Gibbs.

According to People, a source said the pair “quietly parted ways” several months ago after she attended an anti-vaxx protest.

Activewear designer Gibbs has been vocal about her opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine and mandates in certain states across Australia.

She attended a rally in Australia on Sunday, posting:

Gibbs also released a lengthy statement on her Nagnata Instagram account last month, revealing the store would be closed due to her thoughts on the current COVID-19 rules.

The message included: “We understand this is a difficult time for everyone and many small businesses are doing what they need to survive.

“We too are still a small business but we feel strongly we need to place morals over money while we ride this wave.”

Baker and Gibbs sparked romance rumours back in March after the “Mentalist” actor confirmed he’d split from wife of 29 years, Rebecca Rigg.

The pair, who share three children together — Stella, 28, Claude, 22, and Harry, 20 — called it quits in April 2020.