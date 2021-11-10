Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jack Black is back showing off his musical talent.

The comedic actor covered David Bowie’s “Suffragette City” with a band of students from “the original school of rock.”

READ MORE: Report: Ice Cube Out Of Jack Black Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

The cover of the 1972 single is in honour of celebrating the Blue Bear School Of Music’s 50th anniversary, founded in ’71. The San Francisco school is “the longest-running rock and roll school in the nation, and probably the world.”

It’s not a surprise that Black would join the non-profit’s All Star Band program for the performance. After all, he is the “School Of Rock” substitute teacher Dewey Finn.

READ MORE: Homer Simpson, Jack Black & More Join Conan O’Brien As He Ends Late-Night Run

“A good friend of mine [Paul Cummins] told me about Blue Bear and the incredible work they’ve been doing,” Black told Consequence Of Sound.

“I jumped at the chance to celebrate their 50th anniversary by jamming some Bowie with their teen all-star band. So fun. What an honour. They’ve been teaching kids to rock since 1971! I love Blue Bear…the original school of rock!!!”

READ MORE: ‘School Of Rock’ Star Kevin Clark Dead At 32 After Being Struck By Car While Riding His Bike

In the video, Black sings solo from his home alongside the group of young musicians who join him on separate screens.