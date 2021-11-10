Celebrities like Bethenny Frankel continue to get involved in the aftermath of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Ezra Blount, 9, is in a medically induced coma after being trampled amid the tragedy that resulted in at least eight deaths and more than 300 non-fatal injuries. Frankel (“The Real Housewives of New York City”) reacted to the news on social media.

“Hey, so I’m reading about this nine-year-old boy Ezra Blount who was at that disastrous concert — which should be called a travesty, actually — and they have a GoFundMe page, and they’ve raised $14,000,” Frankel said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, per People.

Frankel is committing $10,000 through her BStrong Foundation to Blount’s family.

“BStrong has been fully functioning and mobilizing to help with the homeless crisis, and we are co-ordinating homeless holiday kits to give out — 1,500 boxes — because this is a challenging time emotionally, physically, so that has been our primary focus after Haiti and New Orleans.”

“And now, BStrong is going to donate $10,000 to Ezra’s family,” she concluded. “We will bring the aid to his family…”