It is, apparently, an honour to be trolled by Ryan Reynolds.

On Wednesday, the “Red Notice” star appeared on the “Today” show and the hosts brought up Paul Rudd being named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2021.

“I just heard about this this morning. I’m very excited. I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” Reynolds joked. “He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize this opportunity.”

Reynolds won the coveted People honour back in 2010.

“If I got it now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me,” he joked. “I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sewing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing.”

He added, “Don’t blow this, Rudd. If you’re there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.”

The “Today” hosts also asked Reynolds about a TikTok trend in which straight men are captivated by the actor’s on-screen appearance.

“Clearly, I need to work on gay men, as well. Just straight men? Why? OK,” he laughed.

Savannah Guthrie also noted, “You’re an internet troll,” referring to his frequent playful jabs online at other stars like Hugh Jackman.

“A little bit,” Reynolds agreed, “but only when it comes to those most precious to me.”