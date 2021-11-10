Click to share this via email

Kanye West put an end to his dispute with Soulja Boy.

The rapper apologized for his dishonesty with Soulja, following last week’s reveal when Ye told “Drink Champs” that he took Soulja Boy off Donda because he didn’t like his verse.

Ye posted the text exchange between the two rappers.

“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye texted.

Soulja Boy replied, “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

Prior to the apology, Soulja blasted Ye for his remarks about leaving him off “Remote Control” on a livestream video.

Soulja Boy claps back at Kanye West after saying his DONDA verse was trash 👀 pic.twitter.com/yt1cmwGiCl — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) November 5, 2021

“Shut the f**k up,” Soulja shouted. “You said my verses wasn’t hard…Who the f**k you think you talkin’ to—everything that comes out my motherf**kin’ mouth is hard…What the f**k is you talkin’ about Kanye West? Yo album was trash. Yo s**t wasn’t hard.

“Just ’cause it’s your album don’t mean you get to pick what’s hard. Put it out and let the people decide … That s**t was trash. I ain’t even heard the album yet.”

Although Ye did admit that he wasn’t fond of Soulja’s verse on “Drink Champs”, he also stated his opinion that Soulja Boy is one of today’s top five most influential rappers.

Kanye West says he took Soulja Boy off of DONDA because his verse wasn’t good😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xQBICGcCRe — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) November 5, 2021

“But I’ll tell you what, though. Soulja Boy is the future, though. Future the future…” Ye added.

The episode has now gone viral and is set to have a part two airing later this week.