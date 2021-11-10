Click to share this via email

Keira Knightley experiences an unusual Christmas in “Silent Night”.

Knightley stars in the new trailer for the comedy “Silent Night”. Director Camille Griffin’s debut feature film premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival and Altitude Films released a new trailer for the movie on Wednesday.

“In true British fashion, (while the rest of the world faces impending doom), a group of old friends reunite to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of an idyllic country home,” a synopsis of the movie reads. “Burdened with the inconvenience of mankind’s imminent destruction, they adopt a stiff upper lip, crack open another bottle of prosecco and continue with their festivities.”

“But no amount of stoicism can replace the courage needed for their last night on earth.”

Knightley (“Love Actually”) stars alongside Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey”), Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”), Annabelle Wallis (“Peaky Blinders”), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“Cruella”), Ṣọpé Dìrísù (“Gangs of London”), Rufus Jones (“Stan and Ollie”), Lucy Punch (“Motherland”) and Lily-Rose Depp (“The King”).

“Silent Night” premieres Dec. 3 in theatres and on AMC+.