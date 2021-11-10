Cat rescuer Normer Adams, also known as “Cat Man Do”, gets a big surprise on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Adams, from Fayetteville, Georgia, chats to DeGeneres about why he decided to dedicate his retirement to rescuing cats stuck in trees, with him having rescued almost 1000 feline friends so far.

The 71-year-old grandfather reveals how he’s travelled as long as four and a half hours to rescue pets before and does it all for free just to make an impact on people’s lives.

He says of how it started, “When I retired I started climbing trees, mostly because I was afraid of heights. One day my fellow tree climber said ‘why don’t you rescue cats?'”

Adams tells DeGeneres how he then contacted the local fire department and told them to have anyone that needed his help with a cat rescue to call him.

He shares, “This year I’ve done over 290 rescues,” saying he’s saved 948 cats since he started four years ago.

Since Adams doesn’t charge for his services, DeGeneres surprises him with numerous items for his cats, a check for $10,000, and an additional $5,000 to donate to any charity of his choice.

See his adorable reaction in the clip above.